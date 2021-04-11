Paige Spiranac Reacts To How Will Zalatoris Is Playing

No one is currently playing better at Augusta National than Will Zalatoris, who birdied his first two holes on Sunday to get within one stroke of the leader, Hideki Matsuyama.

Zalatoris, a 24-year-old who played collegiately at Wake Forest, has come out of nowhere to most golf fans – but not Tony Romo.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback considers Zalatoris a “little brother” to him. They often play together in Dallas, Texas.

“I told people two years ago when he didn’t even have status on the Korn Ferry Tour, ‘I think he’s a top-20 player in the world right now,’’’ Romo said, per the New York Post. “Everyone laughed at me, but I said, ‘It’s just a matter of time.’ And you’re seeing it play out pretty quickly in front of the world stage this weekend.’’

Everyone is certainly seeing it now.

Former college golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter during Zalatoris’ impressive start on Sunday afternoon.

“Ice in the veins for Will Zalatoris,” she wrote.

It could be shaping up for a very interesting finish on Sunday evening.

The final round of The Masters is currently airing on CBS.