Wimbledon Announces Decision On 2020 Tournament

Due to health concerns around the globe, the sports world has been put on pause. Any events involving the MLB, NBA, NHL and PGA Tour have been put on hold. It appears the ATP Tour will have to cancel major events as well.

On Wednesday, the All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships announced that the 2020 Wimbledon Championships have been canceled. It is the first time the prestigious event has been called off since World War II.

Instead, the 134th Championships will take place from June 28-July 11 next year. AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt released a statement on the board’s decision and what went into their thought process.

“This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen. It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships, and instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond. ”

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

Although it stings to not have the 134th Championships take place this summer, it’s the right call in order to ensure everyone’s safety.

Last year, the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer made history as it lasted nearly five hours. Unfortunately, we won’t have the chance to see a rematch this year.

Hopefully, the world will be a much better place in time for the US Open in August.