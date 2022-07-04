Wimbledon Announces It's Appealing Fine For Russia Decision
Wimbledon organizers are reportedly appealing a fine levied by the WTA for banning Russian and Belrusian players from this year's event.
All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton told reporters Monday that the organization is "deeply disappointed" by the WTA's fines for the ban after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.
When asked about the fines, Bolton said:
"I think the first thing to say is that it is the subject of a legal process so I can't comment specifically on that." Adding, "We stand by the decision we made, we are deeply disappointed at the reactions of the tours to that decision and I probably can't say anything more on that at this time, I'm afraid."
Bolton was then asked if the All England Club would appeal, to which she replied: "Yes, we have appealed."
Continuing on the ban:
We thought really, really long and hard about that decision. It was an incredibly difficult and challenging decision to make. It was not one we took lightly. We thought carefully about the ramifications of taking it. But it was absolutely the right decision for us. It was the only viable option in the context of the Government guidance in place and we stand by that decision. We accept that others will take a different view but we absolutely stand by that decision.