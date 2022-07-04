Wimbledon Announces It's Appealing Fine For Russia Decision

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: A general view of an official's badge on day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Wimbledon organizers are reportedly appealing a fine levied by the WTA for banning Russian and Belrusian players from this year's event.

All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton told reporters Monday that the organization is "deeply disappointed" by the WTA's fines for the ban after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

When asked about the fines, Bolton said:

"I think the first thing to say is that it is the subject of a legal process so I can't comment specifically on that." Adding, "We stand by the decision we made, we are deeply disappointed at the reactions of the tours to that decision and I probably can't say anything more on that at this time, I'm afraid."

Bolton was then asked if the All England Club would appeal, to which she replied: "Yes, we have appealed."

