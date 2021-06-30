Wimbledon Officials Respond To Concerns Following Notable Injuries

The first two days of the Wimbledon this year have yielded some pretty nasty falls — most notably for Serena Williams in her Centre Court match yesterday.

Early in her match against unranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the seven-time Wimbledon champion slipped and fell on the All England Club grass. After a brief injury pause, Williams attempted to play through the upper-hamstring injury. Unfortunately, the pain proved too much as she buckled on the service line in tears — forcing her to retire in the first set.

Williams wasn’t the only player to receive an injury scare yesterday.

On the same court later in the day, Adrian Mannarino suffered a knee injury in a match against Rodger Federer and was also forced to retire.

Several other notable players including Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also noted the slick nature of the playing surface in their postgame interviews. Djokovic, a five-time Wimbledon champion, took a few concerning spills of his own yesterday — narrowly avoiding injury.

In response to these issues, the All England Club released a statement on Wednesday saying the courts were checked before each match and that they are “happy with the conditions.”

That being said, the club also acknowledged that weather conditions leading up to the tournament have impacted the playing surface.

“Each grass court is checked by the Grand Slam Supervisors, Referee’s Office and Grounds team ahead of play commencing, and on both days of the Fortnight they have been happy with the conditions and cleared the courts for play,” the statement read, via Yahoo! Sports.

“The weather conditions on the opening two days have been the wettest we have experienced in almost a decade, which has required the roof to be closed on Centre Court and No.1 Court for long periods. This is at a time when the grass plant is at its most lush and green, which does result in additional moisture on what is a natural surface.”

As play continues, the All England Club said court conditions should “firm up.”

Hopefully the tournament can get through today without any more serious injuries.