Win Total Projections Released For Every Big Ten Team

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

After last year's wild college football season, a few Big Ten teams are hoping to make a lot more noise in 2022. Today we found out what the sports books are projecting as far as win totals go.

The BetOnline.ag sports book recently released its its win total over/under on 13 of the 14 Big Ten teams (excluding Rutgers) this season. As usual, Ohio State sits on top at 10.5, followed by arch-rival Michigan at 9.5 wins.

Penn State and Wisconsin coming in tied for third with 8.5 wins. Then you've got five different teams with an over/under of 7.5 wins - Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan State, Purdue and Nebraska.

The remaining four teams are all going to have to fight hard for bowl eligibility. Maryland got a 5.5 win over/under while Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern are tied for last with 4.5 wins apiece.

Here are the full win total projections, per BetOnline.ag:

Ohio State - 10.5 Michigan - 9.5 Penn State - 8.5 Wisconsin - 8.5 Iowa - 7.5 Michigan State - 7.5 Minnesota - 7.5 Nebraska - 7.5 Purdue - 7.5 Maryland - 5.5 Illinois - 4.5 Indiana - 4.5 Northwestern - 4.5 Rutgers - n/a

Nebraska fans will probably be pleased as this mark puts them in bowl contention for the first time in five years.

Wisconsin fans will probably be happy too as it gives them the best record in the Big Ten West (assuming there is one in 2022) and a potential spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Which Big Ten teams do you believe will go over or under their projected win totals in 2022?