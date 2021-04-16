Win Totals Released For Every NFL Team

With the first ever 17-game NFL season on the horizon, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill has released its projected win totals for every team in the league heading into the 2021 season.

Headlining the list are the two reigning conference champions. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the pack with a projected 12 wins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers closely follow with 11.5. Through the 2020 season, the Chiefs notched 14 wins and the Super Bowl-champion Bucs claimed 11.

With plenty of new and returning talent, there’s no reason why these two teams shouldn’t be to cream of the crop again in 2021.

Closely behind the reigning world champs are the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens tied for third place with a projected 11 wins. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams (now with QB Matthew Stafford) round out the expected double-digit win teams with 10.5.

Williams Hill has released its projected win totals for the 2021 NFL season. Top totals:

1. Chiefs: 12

2. Bucs: 11.5

T-3. Packers/Ravens: 11

T-5. Bills/Rams: 10.5 Lowest totals:

T-1. Lions/Texans: 5

T-3. Jets/Jaguars: 6

5. Bengals: 6.5 pic.twitter.com/8OT1YGoz1d — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 16, 2021

The projected bottom-of-the-barrel in the NFL next season includes the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans — both of whom are expected to win a league-low 5 games apiece. With Deshaun Watson unlikely to start the season for the Texans and Jared Goff now under center for the Lions, these teams are both looking at a down year.

Just sightly ahead of last place are the the two teams who notched the lowest win totals in 2020. The New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars (who combined for three wins last season) are both expected to multiply their victories in 2021 with new coaching staffs and top incoming quarterback prospects — projected to win six games each.

Where does your team rank on the list?