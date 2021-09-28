The Spun

Winless College Football Program Hosting Midseason Tryouts

A general view of Arizona's football field.TUCSON, AZ - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view as the Arizona Wildcats take the field for the game against the Grambling State Tigers at Arizona Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The winless Arizona Wildcats are showing some signs of desperation just four weeks into the 2021 season.

Coming off a 41-19 blowout loss to No. 3 Oregon on Saturday (their fourth loss of the season), the Wildcats are calling on the University of Arizona student body for reinforcements.

On Tuesday afternoon, the program shared information for a midseason walk-on tryout.

The tryout is set to take place on Oct. 12, just a few days after the team faces off against No. 20 UCLA on Saturday.

After opening up their 2021 season with a defeat to the BYU Cougars, the Wildcats notched two more losses to San Diego State and Northern Arizona — both at home.

So far this season, the struggling PAC 12 program has utilized three different quarterbacks — combining for nine interceptions through just four games. In Saturday’s blowout loss to the Ducks, sophomore quarterback Jordan McCloud (the team’s most recent starter) threw for a whopping five picks.

As Arizona becomes further intrenched in conference play, its schedule will only get more difficult. After Saturday’s matchup against the top-25 Bruins, head coach Jedd Fisch and his squad will finish out the year with seven PAC 12 opponents.

Unless the Wildcats can yield some sort of miracle in these walk-on tryouts, a repeat of last year’s winless season could be entirely possible.

