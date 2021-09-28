Winless College Football Program Hosting Midseason Tryouts

The winless Arizona Wildcats are showing some signs of desperation just four weeks into the 2021 season.

Coming off a 41-19 blowout loss to No. 3 Oregon on Saturday (their fourth loss of the season), the Wildcats are calling on the University of Arizona student body for reinforcements.

On Tuesday afternoon, the program shared information for a midseason walk-on tryout.

The tryout is set to take place on Oct. 12, just a few days after the team faces off against No. 20 UCLA on Saturday.

🚨 WALK-ON TRYOUT 🚨 For the Walk On Tryout Packet & more information, please visit the link below:https://t.co/m5hN4dnCj7#ItsPersonal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/2AWBL0E6pu — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 28, 2021

After opening up their 2021 season with a defeat to the BYU Cougars, the Wildcats notched two more losses to San Diego State and Northern Arizona — both at home.

So far this season, the struggling PAC 12 program has utilized three different quarterbacks — combining for nine interceptions through just four games. In Saturday’s blowout loss to the Ducks, sophomore quarterback Jordan McCloud (the team’s most recent starter) threw for a whopping five picks.

As Arizona becomes further intrenched in conference play, its schedule will only get more difficult. After Saturday’s matchup against the top-25 Bruins, head coach Jedd Fisch and his squad will finish out the year with seven PAC 12 opponents.

Unless the Wildcats can yield some sort of miracle in these walk-on tryouts, a repeat of last year’s winless season could be entirely possible.