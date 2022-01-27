Winter Olympics Announce Decision On Athlete Mask Policy

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are fast approaching.
One of the big questions surrounding the Winter Games is will athletes have to wear masks? In most instances the answer is yes. But the Olympic committee is allowing the removal of masks during one specific instance.
Athletes will be allowed to take off masks during medal ceremonies, according to the most recent statement.
“During the victory ceremonies of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, athletes will temporarily not need to wear masks. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Beijing 2022 Games organisers have confirmed that athletes on the podium will be allowed to remove them when being awarded their medals. ”
The latest Olympic decision is a big step forward. It will allow viewers to pair an athlete with his/her face.
The Winter Olympics in Beijing will begin on Feb. 4, 2022.
Norway, Germany and the Russian Olympic Committee are expected to compete for most gold medals won. Canada and the United State are also expected to be in the mix.