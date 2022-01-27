Winter Olympics Announce Decision On Athlete Mask Policy

“During the victory ceremonies of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, athletes will temporarily not need to wear masks. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Beijing 2022 Games organisers have confirmed that athletes on the podium will be allowed to remove them when being awarded their medals. ”

The latest Olympic decision is a big step forward. It will allow viewers to pair an athlete with his/her face.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing will begin on Feb. 4, 2022.

Norway, Germany and the Russian Olympic Committee are expected to compete for most gold medals won. Canada and the United State are also expected to be in the mix.