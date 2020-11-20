‘Wipeout’ Contestant Passes Away After Completing Obstacle Course

On Friday afternoon, it was reported that a male contestant on the game show Wipeout passed away. That contestant reportedly went into cardiac arrest after completing the obstacle course and was taken to the hospital.

TMZ is reporting that on-site emergency personnel immediately called paramedics. Medical personnel knew something was wrong when the contestant was experiencing chest pains after finishing the course.

Wipeout is supposed to debut soon on TBS. The popular game show spent over six years on ABC.

A spokesperson for TBS released a statement to Variety, saying “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

Additional information regarding this death has not emerged up to this point.

TBS has large plans to make Wipeout bigger and better than ever. The company landed Nicole Byer, John Cena and Camille Kostek as hosts for the show.

It’s unclear at this time if this tragic death will force the company to pause its filming for an indefinite period of time. An official premiere date isn’t available yet, but TBS expects to have the show out at some point in 2021.

Our thoughts are with the contestant’s family during this difficult time.