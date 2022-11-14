Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Troy Trojans during the first quarter of the college football game at Camp Randall Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Trojans 28-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia.

Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."

Chandler transferred to the Cavaliers this past season after two years with Wisconsin's football program as an electric kick and punt returner.

The junior receiver was one of the three Virginia football players confirmed to be victims in the Charlottesville shooting. Including wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker D'Sean Perry.

Authorities are searching for the whereabouts of former Cavs running back Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who they believe to be a suspect in the events that transpired.