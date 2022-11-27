Wisconsin Has Reportedly Decided On Next Football Coach

PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 16: Wisconsin Badgers football helmet during the game between the Badgers and the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Wisconsin looks to be closing in on hiring its next head football coach.

According to Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal, the Badgers are set to name Luke Fickell as their head coach on Sunday afternoon.

This would be a huge get for the Badgers, considering how successful Fickell has been with the Bearcats. He's coached them for the last six years and has amassed a 57-18 record.

He's led the Bearcats to three double-digit win seasons and also got them to the College Football Playoff last season.

Fickell would be replacing Paul Chryst, who the Badgers parted ways with in early October. Chryst spent eight seasons in Madison and compiled a 67-26 overall record.

Badgers officials will be hoping that Fickell gets the program back to being one of the best teams in the Big Ten.