College Football World Shocked By Upset On Saturday Afternoon

Don't look now, but the Illinois Fighting Illini are 4-1 after blowing out Wisconsin by 24 on Saturday.

In Bret Bielema's first return to Madison, he and Illinois jumped all over the Badgers thanks to a strong run game and dominant defensive performance, holding Wisconsin just two rushing yards on the day.

The college football world was shocked by the Illini's performance on social media.

"Badgers have lost three of their last four games and open Big Ten play 0-2," pointed out Jesse Temple. "Rock bottom on the Paul Chryst era to date."

"140 rushing yards for Illinois. 2 rushing yards for Wisconsin."

"The Last Illinois football win in Madison was 2002. That streak ends after 20 long years," another user replied. "Illinois 2-0 vs Wisconsin Hoops + Football in 2022."

"The moment this game ends, Illinois coaches should be on the phone with every Illinois kid committed to Wisconsin."

Heck of a win for the Illini in enemy territory.