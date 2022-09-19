Wisconsin Players Make Their Opinion On Ohio State Clear

PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 16: Wisconsin Badgers football helmet during the game between the Badgers and the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

One of the top conference matchups in the Big Ten is set to be played this weekend.

Wisconsin is going to take on Ohio State at the Horsehoe on Saturday night.

The Badgers face a tall task of stopping the vaunted Buckeyes offense, especially after they just scored 77 points against Toledo this past Saturday.

Badgers defensive back Jay Shaw is looking forward to the challenge of slowing down C.J. Stroud and co.

"Definitely looking forward to it. This is something that being a kid, you look forward to. Either you want to be the best or you want to take out the best. In order to take out the best, you have to take out the best," Shaw said.

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton echoed that sentiment and said that this could be a "draft-changing" game.

"It’s a good offense and we’re a great defense. Feel like it’s going to be a battle out there," Benton said.

This matchup promises to have a lot of fireworks.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.