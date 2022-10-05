Wisconsin Quarterback Reacts To The Paul Chryst Firing

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 07: Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Camp Randall Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Graham Mertz is going to play his first game for a different Wisconsin head coach this Saturday.

This comes just three days after the school decided to part ways with head coach Paul Chryst after eight seasons. The Badgers thought that the program was going in the wrong direction so they decided to make a change.

Jim Leonhard is now the interim head coach and there's a good chance that he could get the full-time gig when the season is over.

On Wednesday, Mertz spoke to the media about how the team took the news about Chryst's firing. To say that they were stunned would be an understatement.

“I would say we were shocked,” Mertz said (first transcribed by Saturday Tradition). "I’d say the initial first day I was shocked. I mean, obviously, I got a great relationship (with coach Chryst). And I mean, I can speak for anybody that’s played under coach or coached with him, just the type of man he is. It’s the guy that you want to play for. I mean, he’s so down to Earth and he always wants the best for his players. So obviously I have a great relationship and will forever have a great relationship with him. So yeah, I mean, I’m focused on this group up here and the team down in the locker room and getting us ready to go. So that’s where I’m putting my energy towards.”

Wisconsin will try and get back to .500 when it takes on Northwestern this upcoming Saturday.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.