Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez Reportedly “Close To Retiring”

The name Barry Alvarez has been synonymous with Wisconsin athletics for decades. Serving as head football coach from 1990-2005 and full-time athletic director from 2006-present, the incredible run for the Badgers legend could be coming to an end soon.

According to UW insider Jeef Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Alvarez is expected to announce his retirement sometime in the next couple weeks. After the inevitable announcement is made, the longtime Wisconsin executive could stay through July.

Alvarez, 74, has become a legend in Wisconsin.

Through his 16 years as head coach, he became the all-time winningest coach in UW history — notching a 119-74-4 overall record. During his storied tenure, Alvarez also led the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and nine bowl-game victories. While he shifted to his full-time AD position after the 2005 season, his most recent bowl victory came when he took over as interim head coach for the 2015 Outback Bowl.

Chris McIntosh has served as the Wisconsin deputy athletic director since July, 2017. While he’s certainly the most logical choice to take over the full-time AD role, a source close to the administration said it’s unclear whether McIntosh will get the job, per Potrykus.

