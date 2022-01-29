Wisconsin’s Latest Hire Could Impact Caleb Williams’ Decision

Wisconsin’s latest staff addition could end up having a drastic impact on Caleb Williams‘ transfer decision.

Just last week we learned that the Badgers were in the mix to land Williams, joining two other contenders in USC and LSU.

Wisconsin is now pulling out all the stops to try and land Williams. The team’s latest staff hire could be what it takes to convince the star transfer to become a Badger.

Wisconsin hired Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram to become its new offensive coordinator on Saturday, per CFB insider Bruce Feldman.

“SOURCE: Ravens TE coach Bobby Engram is signed on to become the new offensive coordinator at Wisconsin. The 49-year-old former NFL WR has been an NFL assistant for the past decade,” Feldman said on Twitter.

This could be nothing or everything. The fact of the matter is this could only help Wisconsin’s chances of landing Caleb Williams.

The Badgers don’t have as strong an argument to pitch Williams compared to USC or LSU. But hiring an offensive coordinator like Bobby Engram is a big factor. And don’t forget former Wisconsin players like Russell Wilson could be influencing Williams’ decision.

A week or two ago, all the momentum was in USC’s favor. But now it appears Wisconsin could be the team to beat.