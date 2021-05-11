Wizards Announce Official Update For Bradley Beal

Unfortunately for the Washington Wizards, All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal suffered a hamstring strain on Saturday night. After posting a massive 50-point performance early in a consequential matchup with the Indiana Pacers, the Wizards longtime star was sidelined for the conclusion of the overtime victory.

As a result of the injury, Beal was forced to miss Monday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks — leading to a closely-contested 125-124 loss for Washington.

Just as originally expected, the team has announced that Beal will also miss tomorrow’s rematch with No. 5 Atlanta, per Wizards insider Fred Katz.

Wizards say Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) has been officially ruled out for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks, as expected. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 11, 2021

This injury certainly came at a poor time for Washington.

As the No. 10 team in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards are teetering on the cusp of this year’s postseason play-in tournament. With a 32-37 record, Beal’s squad is just two and a half games ahead of the Chicago Bulls in eleventh place.

Largely due to the outstanding combined play of Beal and his new backcourt partner Russell Westbrook, the Wizards were on a red-hot streak prior to the three-time All Star’s injury. But, even Westbrook’s record-breaking triple-double performance on Monday wasn’t enough to make up for the loss of Beal’s 31.4 points per game scoring average (No. 2 in NBA).

If the Wizards can hang on to their final playoff spot just long enough, hopefully Beal can return for the start of the play-in tournament on May 18.