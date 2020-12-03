Breaking: Wizards, Rockets Agree To Blockbuster Trade

The Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade featuring their two star point guards.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards have agreed to trade John Wall and a protected first-round pick to the Rockets for Russell Westbrook.

Houston and Washington have reportedly been discussing a Westbrook for Wall swap for a couple of weeks. Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard had denied that a trade was happening, but clearly that was a misdirection.

Wall has reportedly wanted out of Washington, while Westbrook has wanted out of Houston.

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Westbrook is now reunited in Washington with his old head coach in Scott Brooks.

Wall, meanwhile, heads to Houston, where he will join James Harden (for now, anyway) and his old Kentucky teammate in DeMarcus Cousins.

Westbrook has always been close with Brooks. He will also join Bradley Beal in D.C. The two All-Star guards have been friendly, as well.

Scott Brooks and Russell Westbrook reunited in DC. Brooks has always just adored Westbrook. The two remain super close. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 3, 2020

For Wall, this is a tough end to a long career in Washington. He was one of three NBA players to be with the franchise that drafted them for at least 10 seasons. Wall led the Wizards to multiple playoff series wins, but was never able to get over the hump in Washington.

Now, he’ll get the fresh start he wants in Houston.