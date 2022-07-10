WNBA All-Stars Unveil In-Game Tribute To Brittney Griner: Fans React
After being named an honorary WNBA All-Star, the league paid further tribute to center Brittney Griner by having every player wear her No. 42 jersey in the second half.
Griner recently pled guilty to Russian drug charges and could face up to 10 years in prison.
She has been detained in Russia since February.
Fans reacted to the WNBA's in-game display on social media.
"Ay man this is beautiful," one user said.
"This truly brought tears to my eyes," another tweeted.
"I love the sentiment, but seems like it might be a bit confusing when #42 has 60pts, 37 rebounds, 8 fouls and 12 assist," another replied.
Brittney Griner is in the midst of a fight for her freedom, as the U.S. government continues to work on getting the two-time Olympian home safely.