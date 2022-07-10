WNBA All-Stars Unveil In-Game Tribute To Brittney Griner: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After being named an honorary WNBA All-Star, the league paid further tribute to center Brittney Griner by having every player wear her No. 42 jersey in the second half.

Griner recently pled guilty to Russian drug charges and could face up to 10 years in prison.

She has been detained in Russia since February.

Fans reacted to the WNBA's in-game display on social media.

"Ay man this is beautiful," one user said.

"This truly brought tears to my eyes," another tweeted.

"I love the sentiment, but seems like it might be a bit confusing when #42 has 60pts, 37 rebounds, 8 fouls and 12 assist," another replied.

Brittney Griner is in the midst of a fight for her freedom, as the U.S. government continues to work on getting the two-time Olympian home safely.