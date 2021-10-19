WNBA Announces Punishment Ruling For Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury lost the WNBA Finals on Sunday and the organization dropped $10,000 in the process.

After the Chicago Sky closed the Mercury out in Game 4 of a best-of-five series, no Phoenix players went to speak to the media postgame. As a result, the franchise was fined for not adhering to league rules.

The WNBA announced the punishment this afternoon.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only postgame story involving the Mercury. In a moment of frustration and anger, Phoenix superstar Diana Taurasi allegedly broke a door in the visitors locker room at Wintrust Arena.

In an epic move, the Sky responded by bringing the splintered door to the team’s championship parade on

Yeah, that’s the door Diana Taurasi allegedly broke at Wintrust. pic.twitter.com/hI5inu0fZM — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) October 19, 2021

This year’s win is the first championship for the Chicago Sky, who lost in the WNBA Finals back in 2014.

Phoenix, meanwhile, has won the league five times, most recently in 2014 when they took down the Sky.