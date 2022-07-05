WNBA Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Brittney Griner Situation

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It's been a while since Brittney Griner was home. She's been in Russian custody since airport officials found an illegal substance in her luggage back in February.

Many - including fans and professional athletes - have come to her defense, demanding Russian officials release and allow her to return home.

Would this situation be any different if, say, LeBron James was the one stuck in Russia? WNBA coach Vanessa Nygaard thinks so.

In fact she thinks if this was LeBron he would have been allowed to return home a while ago.

"If it was LeBron, he'd be home, right?" Nygaard asked, via USA Today. "It's a statement about the value of women. It's a statement about the value of a black person. It's a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that's what hurts a little more."

She's not wrong. She may not be right either, though.

There's no way of knowing whether or not someone like LeBron James would still be in Russian custody if he was the one detained. But sure, there's a strong likelihood he'd be home by now.

Hopefully the U.S. government is doing everything it can to bring her home. This has gone too far.