WNBA Coach Has Brutally Honest Brittney Griner Admission: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since airport officials found an illegal substance in her luggage back in February.

WNBA coach Vanessa Nygaard thinks she should be home by now. In fact, she went as far as to say that if it was LeBron James, the U.S. would have found a way to bring him home.

"If it was LeBron, he'd be home, right?" Nygaard asked, via USA Today. "It's a statement about the value of women. It's a statement about the value of a black person. It's a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that's what hurts a little more."

Fans immediately flocked to social media to react to the coach's comment.

"She's not wrong," one person said.

"No doubt. He'd have been home ages ago along with many other NBA players," another fan said.

Others don't think LeBron would be home yet. "yeah them Russians don’t give a damn about Bron either," one fan joked.

President Joe Biden reportedly read a letter from Griner earlier this week. We'll have to wait and see if she's released at some point.