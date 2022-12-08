WNBA Commissioner Reacts To The Brittney Griner Trade

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has officially commented on the release of Brittney Griner from imprisonment in Russia Thursday.

Engelbert expressed gratitude for Griner coming home while also advocating for U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and other American detainees to be freed "as soon as possible."

“There has not been a day over the past ten months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends," Engelbert said in a statement released by the WNBA. "BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity.

"The WNBA is grateful beyond measure to the Biden Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and all those who played a role in bringing BG home today. Our hope is that Paul Whelan and every wrongfully detained American will be returned home safely and as soon as possible.”

Griner, who had been locked up since her February arrest at a Moscow airport on drug charges, was part of a 1-for-1 prisoner exchange agreed to by the United States and Russia. Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was freed as the other part of that deal.

In total, Griner served 294 days in captivity, first in prison and then in a penal colony. She pleaded guilty to drug charges during the summer and was sentenced to nine years on August 4.