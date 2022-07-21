WNBA Commissioner Sends Clear Message About Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is hoping that Brittney Griner can come home ASAP.

Griner has been in Russian custody for over 100 days after there was an incident at the Moscow Airport. Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

She's currently being charged with large-scale transportation of drugs. If she's convicted, she will face up to 10 years in a Russian prison.

Engelbert spoke to NBATV on Thursday and confirmed that they work on trying to get Griner home every day.

"There's not a day that goes by that we're not working on Brittney Griner," Engelbert said. "It's very complex as you can imagine, legally, geopolitically, diplomatically, so we're working with experts on this."

The U.S. State Department has been trying to get Griner home for a while now and still sees this case as a "top priority."

Hopefully, she's able to come back to the United States sooner rather than later.