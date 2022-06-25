WNBA Legend Agrees To 'Contract Divorce' With Team

5 Jun 2001: A shot of the WNBA Basket Ball during the game between the Washington Mystics and the Sacramento Monarchs at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. The Mystics defeated the Monarchs 75-72. (Doug Pensinger /Allsport)

After just 16 games with the Phoenix Mercury, former WNBA MVP Tina Charles suddenly finds herself on the open market.

On Saturday, Phoenix agreed to a mutual "contract divorce" with the eight-time All-Star, noting that it was best for both sides.

"The three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury and center Tina Charles today agreed to terms on a contract divorce, effective immediately," the team said in a statement.

With Mercury GM Jim Pitman explaining:

After discussions with Tina and her agent, it was best for both sides to go our separate ways at this time. Due to circumstances both in and out of our control, our season has not gone according to our plan, and we will continue to pursue all avenues for improvement.

In just under 20 games with Phoenix this season, Charles averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. Both slightly below her future Hall of Fame career averages.

Charles signed a one-year deal with the Mercury back in February after leading the WNBA in scoring last season.

The 33-year-old should draw a ton of interest from teams around the league.