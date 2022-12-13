WNBA Player Announces Decision After Brittney Griner's Return

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

At least one WNBA star said she will no longer compete overseas after seeing what happened to Brittney Griner.

Napheesa Collier, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA, told "CNN This Morning" that she won't play overseas due to concerns about different laws and statutes in foreign countries following the detention of Griner in Russia.

"It's really scary. You really have to evaluate, anyone who wants to go overseas, what it's going to look like," Collier said. "Russia was a big market. There's a lot of money to be had there. But, their rules are a lot different than ours, their laws.

"For me, it's just not worth it. It's not the same for every player, but I had to look at I have a family now. Being at home is just a better option for me."

The WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2019, Collier suited up for Lattes Montpellier in France’s professional women’s basketball league during the 2021 offseason, according to Yahoo Sports.

The 32-year-old Griner was released last week in a prisoner exchange with Russia, with the United States releasing arms dealer Viktor Bout in return.

Griner had spent the last 10 months imprisoned in Russia after being arrested at a Moscow airport in February on drug charges.