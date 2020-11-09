WNBA Player Has A Request For President Elect Joe Biden

A Women’s National Basketball Association player had a request for United States president elect Joe Biden following his called victory on Saturday morning.

Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, were declared the victors of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday morning. The new president and vice president are scheduled to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C. in late January.

While the President Trump-led White House hosted a number of sports champions, the NBA and WNBA winners stayed away. It sounds like that will change under Biden.

WNBA star Natasha Cloud was a member of the title-winning Washington Mystics in 2019. She had a request for Biden following his win on Saturday morning.

“I know your busy becoming president and have a crazy schedule ahead with Covid, our economy, racial and gender equity, LGBTQ+, etc…. But like just wondering ….can we make up our White House visit with you!?” she tweeted.

@JoeBiden I know your busy becoming president and have a crazy schedule ahead with Covid, our economy, racial and gender equity, LGBTQ+, etc…. But like just wondering ….can we make up our whitehouse visit with you!? @WashMystics @coachthibault 🤔🤷🏽‍♀️ — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) November 8, 2020

Cloud isn’t the only basketball player interested in making a trip to the White House, either.

LeBron James is already thinking about his trip following the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too! 😁😁😁 🥃🥃🍷🍷 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

There’s still a pandemic happening, so we might not see any major sports visits anytime soon, but maybe sometime later in 2021.