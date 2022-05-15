WNBA Players Association Has Message For President Biden

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The WNBA Players Association issued a message to President Joe Biden on Saturday regarding Brittney Griner.

Griner has been detained in Russia since being arrested in February for allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through an airport. On Friday, Griner's pre-trial detention was extended one month.

"Today’s news on Brittney Griner was not unexpected, and the WNBA continues to work with the U.S. government to get BG home safely and as soon as possible," the WNBA said in a statement following the decision.

On Saturday morning, the WNBPA tagged the White House in a tweet asking for them to put more effort into getting Griner home.

"It has been too long. We are unified in calling on the White House, President Biden, Vice President Harris to get Brittney home--now," the statement reads.

In addition to this public tweet, the WNBPA also collaborated with journalist Tamryn Spruill to create a Change.org petition to put pressure on government officials working to bring Griner home.

Additionally, WNBA star Breanna Stewart asked for ESPN to be more involved in Griner's ordeal.

"#BrittneyGriner has been Wrongfully Detained for 86 Days," she tweeted on Saturday. "@ESPN how about we get a countdown of days detained on your website, a daily post from your accounts and space reserved on the ticker for BG until she’s home? Fighting to get BG home is investing in women’s sports #WeAreBG."

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley also called for the media to cover Griner's situation more frequently.