WNBA Players Make Decision On Brittney Griner Situation

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona.

Over a dozen WNBA players will not return to play in Russia this winter due to the Brittney Griner situation.

Three who played on the same Russian team with Griner--Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot-- are among those who will play elsewhere in the coming months, according to the Associated Press.

"Honestly my time in Russia has been wonderful, but especially with BG still wrongfully detained there, nobody’s going to go there until she’s home," Stewart said. "I think that, you know, now, people want to go overseas and if the money is not much different, they want to be in a better place."

Stewart and Jones will both be playing Turkey, while Vandersloot, who has Hungarian citizenship, will compete in Hungary.

WNBA players have been suiting up for Russian teams for significant money for some time now, but Griner's detention has put that to a halt.

The American star was arrested at a Moscow airport in February on drug charges. She pled guilty earlier this summer and was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison.

The Biden Administration has been in contact with Russia about a potential prisoner swap involving Griner and Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018.