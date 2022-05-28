WNBA Releases New Statement On Brittney Griner
On Saturday, the WNBA Players Association released a statement regarding the ongoing Brittney Griner situation.
The league organization's message urged everyone to sign a petition to free Griner and encouraged athletes from all professional sports to hold media blackouts in order to draw attention to the issue.
Here's the full statement:
"Brittney Griner is our teammate, our friend, and our sister. She is a record-breaker, a gold medalist, a wife, a daughter, a champion, a role model, an all-star and so much more.
"Right now, BG is an American citizen who has been wrongfully detained in Russia for 100 days. That's 144,000 minutes.
"Anyone who has followed us knows the power of The 144. We know that speaking up together, as a collective, is game, life and world-changing.
"To our sister, brothers and colleagues in professional sports: sign the petition, hold your own media blackout, please. Help us reach the White House.
"To athletes, of any age, ability level, team, sport, or country: this is OUR global sports community, we need to stand up and stand together to call for her release. Speak up, speak out, and do not stop until BG is home.
"To the media: write BG's story. Use your platform and your voices.
"To everyone listening: go to WeAreBG.org and sign the petition, call the White House and call everyone you know. If you know anyone in the Biden Administration, CALL THEM."
Griner has been wrongfully detained by the Russian government for more than three months. She was arrested back in February after officials allegedly found cannabis-oil cartridges in her luggage at a Moscow airport.
The WNBA superstar has had very limited contact with anyone in the United States since her detainment. Her wife, Cherelle Griner, recently participated in her first television interview since the arrest.
She and the WNBPA have urged the White House to take action and bring Griner home.
“I just keep hearing that [Joe Biden] has the power,” Cherelle Griner said. “She’s a political pawn, so if they’re holding her because they want you [Biden] to do something, then I want you to do it.”
Here's a link to the WeAreBG.org petition.