WNBA Releases New Statement On Brittney Griner

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the WNBA Players Association released a statement regarding the ongoing Brittney Griner situation.

The league organization's message urged everyone to sign a petition to free Griner and encouraged athletes from all professional sports to hold media blackouts in order to draw attention to the issue.

Here's the full statement:

"Brittney Griner is our teammate, our friend, and our sister. She is a record-breaker, a gold medalist, a wife, a daughter, a champion, a role model, an all-star and so much more.

"Right now, BG is an American citizen who has been wrongfully detained in Russia for 100 days. That's 144,000 minutes.

"Anyone who has followed us knows the power of The 144. We know that speaking up together, as a collective, is game, life and world-changing.

"To our sister, brothers and colleagues in professional sports: sign the petition, hold your own media blackout, please. Help us reach the White House.

"To athletes, of any age, ability level, team, sport, or country: this is OUR global sports community, we need to stand up and stand together to call for her release. Speak up, speak out, and do not stop until BG is home.

"To the media: write BG's story. Use your platform and your voices.

"To everyone listening: go to WeAreBG.org and sign the petition, call the White House and call everyone you know. If you know anyone in the Biden Administration, CALL THEM."