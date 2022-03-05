WNBA Releases Statement On Brittney Griner Situation

The Spun

Brittney Griner of the Mercury.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It was revealed this Saturday that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being detained in Russia due to an incident at an airport near Moscow.

According to a report from the New York Times, Russian officials detained Griner because they found hashish oil in her luggage. This arrest reportedly happened in February, as Griner was arriving at the airport from New York.

Shortly after this news broke on Saturday morning, the WNBA released a statement about Griner.

“Brittney Griner has the WNBA’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States,” the WNBA said in its statement.

Griner’s WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, has also released a statement on this situation.

“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia,” the Mercury said. “We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

Customs Service in Russia states that a criminal case has been opened because of “large-scale transportation of drugs.”

A conviction on those charges carries a sentence of 5-10 years in prison in Russia. We’ll provide more updates on Griner’s situation when they’re available.

