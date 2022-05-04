Look: WNBA Releases Statement On Roe v. Wade News

5 Jun 2001: A shot of the WNBA Basket Ball during the game between the Washington Mystics and the Sacramento Monarchs at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. The Mystics defeated the Monarchs 75-72. (Doug Pensinger /Allsport)

According to an initial draft majority opinion that surfaced this week, the Supreme Court could vote to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Justice Samuel Alito allegedly wrote. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."

On Wednesday, the WNBA released a statement on this development.

"The WNBA believes all women have the right to autonomy over their bodies and fair and equal access to health care," the league's statement read. "We will continue to support and advocate for women and their personal decisions regarding their health.

"We also must act to protect women's rights, and elections have consequences. That is why civic engagement and voting rights will remain a focus as we tip off the 2022 WNBA Season."

Countless basketball fans are applauding the WNBA for this statement.

Some players, such as Tianna Hawkins, have made it clear they will be very vocal about this situation for the foreseeable future.