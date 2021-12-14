WNBA Star Candace Parker Announces Big Personal News

Earlier this week, basketball superstar Candace Parker announced some major personal news.

While celebrating her anniversary, Parker also announced she and her wife, Anya, are expecting their first child together. Parker has a 12-year-old daughter named Lailaa, but they’ll soon be a family of four.

“Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends,” Parker said in the post. “My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby.”

“To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together. Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I’m wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have.”

Parker said she and her partner have always dreamed of growing their family and now that dream is becoming a reality.

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!”

Congratulations to Candace and Anya on their soon-to-be addition to the family!