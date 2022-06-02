WNBA Star Continues To Call Out White House Over Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia after being arrested in a Moscow airport on February 17.

Every day since May 3, when the U.S. government reclassified Griner as "wrongfully detained," Breanna Stewart has posted the same reminder on Twitter.

"It has been 104 days since our friend, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia. It is time for her to come home," Stewart wrote. "@WhiteHouse, we are paying attention and we are counting on you. #WeAreBG."

The Seattle Storm star continues to put pressure on the White House to bring home Griner safely. On May 14, shortly after Russia extended her detention another month, Stewart implored ESPN to amplify coverage of Griner's situation.

At first, many close to the situation appeared to tactically keep quiet publicly. However, that strategy has changed.

On Saturday, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association shared a petition to bring Griner home. The statement told fellow athletes to "speak up, speak out, and do not stop until BG is home" and urged media members to "use your platform and your voices."

It also called on President Biden to meet with Griner's wife, Cherelle. In an interview with Angela Rye that aired last week on ESPN, Cherelle said she's requested a meeting with Biden.

"There is one person that can go get her, and that's our president," Cherelle Griner said. "He has that power. You know, I'm just like, 'Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.' We're expecting him to use his power to get it done."

The calls for action should only get amplified the longer this scary situation escalates.