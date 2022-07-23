WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Has Epic Reaction To Gift From Tom Brady

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 12: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on July 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 107-101. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

If Kelsey Plum wasn't initially having a good week, she definitely is now.

On Friday night, Plum posted a video of her unboxing gifts from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Her reaction was priceless.

Plum first took out a signed jersey from Brady. It included this message: "Kelsey, you are amazing."

After reading that inspiring message from Brady, Plum quickly put on the jersey.

Plum had the chance to interact with Brady at a Las Vegas Aces game earlier this summer.

Even though Plum is a star in her own right, it's very evident that she has a lot of appreciation for Brady.

Plum has been outstanding this season, averaging 19.7 points and 5.4 assists per game. Last week, she was named the MVP of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game.