WNBA Star Liz Cambage Responds To Troubling Allegations

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 17: Liz Cambage #1 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 17, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images) Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

WNBA star Liz Cambage has issued a response to the accusations made against her.

An Australian newspaper recently published a report accusing Cambage of directing a racial slur toward the Nigeria women's basketball team during a pre-Olympic scrimmage last year.

Cambage responded to the report in an Instagram statement, saying the report is inaccurate.

"The incident that took place in the pre-Olympic scrimmage with the Nigerian national team was handled privately almost a year ago," Cambage, who was playing for the Australian women's national team at the time, wrote Sunday night in a statement posted to Instagram, via ESPN.com. "I am very disappointed and hurt by the events and accusations that have unfolded in the Australian media. The account of what took place is inaccurate and misleading. I did not use the racial slur toward the Nigerian team that has been circulating."

Two anonymous players on the Nigeria women's team told the Australian newspaper Cambage referred to them as "monkeys."

A third anonymous player told the paper that Cambage also told players to "go back to your third-world country."

You can find Cambage's full response to the accusations in her Instagram post below.

Cambage currently plays for the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA. She's averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.