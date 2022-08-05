WNBA Star: "Nobody Wanted To Play" After Brittney Griner Sentence

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The WNBA's Phoenix Mercury were in little mood to talk to the media after yesterday's loss to the Connecticut Sun due to the recent sentencing of teammate Brittney Griner.

But according to one Mercury player, the team almost didn't play at all. Speaking to the media after the 77-64 loss, Skylar Diggins-Smith admitted that the team was reluctant to play last night.

"Asking these questions don't really take away from our trauma. They just add to our trauma..." Diggins-Smith said. "Nobody even wanted to play today. How are you supposed to approach the game, approach the court with a clear mind when the whole group is crying before the game? Because you try to honor her... we got to keep her spirit alive to honor her..."

It's pretty clear that the Phoenix Mercury are having a tough time coping with Griner's situation. Who can blame them?

Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges. She pleaded guilty last month and on Thursday was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Diplomatic efforts have been ongoing at the federal level to try and get Griner out of Russia. But the situation is more difficult than in years past for a variety of reasons.

The Phoenix Mercury players might be feeling a profound sense of powerlessness right now. And in a sense, they are.