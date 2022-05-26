WNBA Star Reveals She Plans To Get Into Politics

5 Jun 2001: A shot of the WNBA Basket Ball during the game between the Washington Mystics and the Sacramento Monarchs at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. The Mystics defeated the Monarchs 75-72. (Doug Pensinger /Allsport)

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud has been very vocal this week about the current state of the United States.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Cloud unleashed a rant about the way politicians behave.

"I'm so tired of us pointing the finger at all these different countries and being like, 'They suck, we're superior.' We are trash. We are actual trash, and it's frustrating, it really is," Cloud told reporters. "We can do everything that we can. We can utilize out platforms, we can do marches, we can try to educate people, but if our representatives don't do their jobs, if they don't fulfill the oath they took to serve their communities, to not bind their pockets, to not worry about their own power, what can we do?"

Cloud then revealed that she plans to get into politics once her WNBA career is over.

"It's at a point where after my career I will go into politics because I'm tired of it. I'm tired of it being a political game."

Cloud also spoke about the recent shootings in Buffalo and Texas earlier this week.

"I think that you are all aware of what is happening, what happened in Texas, what happened in Buffalo not even a week and a half ago. We have an issue in this country, not only white supremacy, we also have a gun violence issue. And this is us using our platform."

Cloud is considered the vocal leader of the Mystics, and it's easy to see why.