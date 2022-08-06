WNBA Star Sends Strong Message To White House Following Brittney Griner's Sentence

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

On Thursday, WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison. That decision obviously upset her peers.

Though it's possible the United States works out a prisoner swap with Russia so it can bring Griner back home, there's still no timetable on that front.

Well, Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart is running out of patience when it comes to Griner's situation. On Friday night, she called on President Joe Biden and the rest of his administration to work out a solution.

"It has been 169 days since our friend, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia. It is time for her to come home. @WhiteHouse @potus @vp , we are paying attention and we are counting on you. #WeAreBG," Stewart tweeted.

President Biden released the following statement after hearing about Griner's sentence:

Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.

There are plenty of people counting on the White House to find a way to bring Griner home, and athletes like Stewart will continue to apply the pressure until that happens.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February.