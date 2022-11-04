Look: WNBA Star Sends Emphatic Message To White House About Brittney Griner's Future

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since a February incident at a Moscow airport. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that officials from the US Embassy in Moscow met with Griner. She's reportedly "doing well" given her current circumstances.

Despite that update, Griner's friends are growing impatient with her situation.

On Thursday, WNBA star Breanna Stewart went on social media to call out the White House. She wants President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to bring Griner back home as soon as possible.

"It has been 259 days since our friend, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia," Stewart tweeted. "It is time for her to come home. @WhiteHouse @potus @vp, we are paying attention and we are counting on you. #WeAreBG."

Stewart has been very vocal about Griner's situation from the jump. That won't change anytime soon.

President Biden said his administration will "continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible."

For now, Griner remains in Russian detention.