WNBA Star Speaks Out On Brittney Griner: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

On Monday, photos of Brittney Griner in handcuffs while at a court in Russia surfaced on social media. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was heartbroken by these images.

Wilson shared her thoughts on Griner's situation with a passionate and emotional rant.

"She's our sister. I can't imagine what she's going through," Wilson said. "I pray every single day that the people that are in high up are doing what they need to do to get her home because it's unacceptable.

"To see her like that, I can't even put it into words. We talk about how great she is about a player, but that's a person, that's someone's wife. I pray every day that she comes home and she's healthy because it's so much deeper than the physical, it's the mental, it's the emotional."

Basketball fans were moved by Wilson's comments to say the least.

The hope remains the same for most fans. They want to see Griner come home as safe and as soon as possible.

Russian authorities claim Griner had cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. They also accused her of smuggling a narcotic substance.

Griner's trial is set to start on Friday.