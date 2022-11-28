WNBA Star's Comment On Pay Demands Is Going Viral

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: A basketball sits near the WNBA logo during a timeout of a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Feld Entertainment Center on August 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

One of the WNBA's brightest stars is sounding off on the pay gap between men's and women's professional basketball.

Appearing on "The Residency Podcast," Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum laid out her stance on the issue of salary and revenue sharing in The W; dispelling some of the talking points that many bring up when criticizing women looking for their fair share.

We are not asking to get paid what the men get paid. We're asking to be paid the same percentage of revenue shared. ... That's a huge misconception. I don't think I should get paid the same as LeBron. But the percentage of revenue - like for example: they sell my jersey in Mandalay Bay, I don't get a dime.

The 2022 All-Star Game MVP went on to breakdown the differences between the two leagues when it comes to how the money is divvied up.

In the NBA, they have percentages of revenue shared for the players. So jersey sales, obviously their TV contracts - You see every year these contracts get bigger and bigger and bigger. ... But that's because their CBA negotiates where the owners are making certain types of money they get that as well. In the WNBA, that's not the case.

Opposing arguments point to the WNBA not making enough profit to share the type of revenue its players are asking for. But with The W's steady growth over the years, it's hard to believe change isn't on the horizon.