WNBA World Reacts To Sabrina Ionescu's Game Sunday

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - JULY 29: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty dribbles up the court during the second half of a game against the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on July 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Sabrina Ionescu continues to make impressive strides in year three.

And on Sunday, the New York Liberty's star guard made some history, becoming the first ever WNBA player to drop a triple-double in three quarters.

Fans of The W reacted to Ionescu's incredible game on social media.

"This the WNBA's Oscar Robertson?" another asked.

"Sabrina a young [GOAT]," commented another.

"My god she has been going crazy," a fan said of Ionescu's recent performance.

"Sooooo… 26-8-8 and 27-13-12 in our 2 games in NYC…" tweeted one podcaster. "New York Liberty you gonna fly us out from now on?"

"She gon go down as the greatest."

"Sabrina is really like that," another tweeted.

"Sabrina starting to find her groove ... ?" asked Chris Williamson.

Sunday marked Sabrina Ionescu's second career triple-double.