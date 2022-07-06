WNBA World Reacts To Skylar Diggins-Smith Trade Rumors

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against the Chicago Sky during the second half of the WNBA game at the Footprint Center on August 31, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 103-83. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Major changes could be on the horizon for the Phoenix Mercury. According to Howard Megdal, the team has "explored" trading Skylar Diggins-Smith.

In 21 games this season, Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.1 points and 5.0 assists. From a production standpoint, she has been just fine.

That being said, Diggins-Smith has clashed before with Diana Taurasi. Perhaps there's still friction in the locker room.

While a trade isn't imminent at this time, the WNBA world is quite intrigued by this situation.

Some fans would like to see Diggins-Smith suit up for the Indiana Fever.

Others just want to see Diggins-Smith shine regardless of where she plays.

"I’m happy for @SkyDigg4 tho," a fan tweeted. "She deserves a better team and better coach who appreciate her and make the right play. If Phoenix doesn’t do whatever they can to hold on to Sky, Phoenix mind of just quit this season for letting her go."

"What? This makes zero sense. She's a certified baller," a second fan said.

Diggins-Smith, 31, is still playing at an All-Star level. However, she may benefit from a change of scenery.

The Mercury currently own a 9-14 record. They're seven games back of the Las Vegas Aces in the Western Conference.