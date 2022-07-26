WNBA World Reacts To The Surprising Liz Cambage News

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 17: Liz Cambage #1 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 17, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images) Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Sparks announced a contract "divorce" from star Liz Cambage earlier today.

The announcement comes after Khristina Williams of Girl Talk Sports TV reported this morning that Cambage had "quit" the Sparks and made "verbal comments about her intentions to leave the Sparks to multiple people within the organization."

Cambage has had a tumultuous few months, dating back to alarming allegations she made racist comments to members of the Nigerian women's basketball team during a scrimmage before last year's Olympics.

Now, she's a woman without a home in the W and a hot topic of discussions among fans.

Cambage averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 25 games for the Sparks this season.

The 6-foot-8 Australian native is a two-time WNBA champion and four-time All-Star still capable of playing at a high level.

However, it will be interesting to see whether or not teams shy away from adding her due to her recent baggage.