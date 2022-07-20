Woman Accused Of Killing Pro Cyclist Pleads Not Guilty

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos - Velo/Getty Images)

A woman accused in the killing of pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in Texas court today.

34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong is now scheduled for trial this coming October. Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted. She is currently being held on a $3.5 million bond.

Armstrong's attorney Rick Cofer told the media that she wants her day in court. Cofer also stated that there is "more to the story" than people are aware.

"Ms. Armstrong wants her day in court," Cofer said, via ESPN. "Simply put, there is a lot more to this story that has yet been heard."

Anna Moriah Wilson was found shot to death at her friend's home in Austin, Texas on May 11, 2022. Kaitlin Armstrong was soon identified as a suspect, but she fled the country after her first conversation with investigators.

Armstrong was eventually brought into custody after being captured in Costa. Authorities have said that Armstrong attempted to undergo surgery to change her appearance and hide her identity.

There has reportedly been evidence to suggest that Armstrong may have been motivated by romantic jealousy due to Wilson's relationship with another pro cyclist, Colin Strickland.

We will find out in the months to come if any of these allegations are true. Kaitlin Armstrong's trial is slated for this coming October.