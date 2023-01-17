Look: Woman In Explicit Antonio Brown Photo Releases Statement

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Brown posted a sexually-explicit picture on Snapchat this week. Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children, was in the photo.

The picture that Brown shared on Snapchat eventually made its way over to Twitter. It's unclear when the image was taken.

On Tuesday morning, Kyriss released a statement on Brown's recent social media activity.

"I have reported his page and all pictures," Kyriss said. "Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model.

"I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well."

Kyriss has apparently asked Brown to keep aspects of their relationship off social media. Clearly, he refuses to respect that wish.

Brown has not yet revealed why he shared this sexually-explicit photo on Snapchat.