Over the weekend the Tour de France stole headlines across the sporting world – at least for a little while.

During the first stage of the Tour de France, a fan holding a sign caused a massive accident when she decided to step onto the road. Following the accident, Tour de France deputy director Pierres-Yves Thouault released a blunt message for the fan – and anyone who is thinking about doing something similar.

“We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone,” he said. After that message, the fan reportedly went “missing” as authorities searched for her.

Well, just a few days after causing one of the biggest crashes in recent Tour de France history, the woman has reportedly been found. According to a report from RSL, via Cycling News, police arrested the woman and placed her in custody.

Police find and arrest spectator who caused mass Tour de France crashhttps://t.co/DB6KKWQFjm #TdF2021 pic.twitter.com/yj0DJCp7B7 — Cyclingnews.com (@Cyclingnewsfeed) June 30, 2021

Tony Martin, a 36-year old German cyclist, was the one hit by the sign and started the melee was understandably upset.

“I saw the lady, I saw the sign but there was no time to react,” he said, per Deutsche Welle. “I still can’t understand how people can do things like that. We’re here to race our bikes – it’s not a circus.”

It’s safe to say the fan won’t be back at the Tour de France in the near future.