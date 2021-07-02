Woman Who Caused Tour de France Crash To Face Trial

The spectator who caused the massive peloton pileup during the first stage of this year’s Tour de France is set to face trial on Oct. 14, the local prosecutor’s department said on Friday, per ESPN.

Fleeing the scene after causing the 21-rider crash last weekend, the fan in question was later arrested in the Brittany region of northwest France on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Frenchwoman is being sued for involuntarily causing injury and could face fines of more than $1,700, per Cycling News.

Although the Tour de France officially withdrew their lawsuit against the woman yesterday, she will still face trial for her costly mistake.

Holding a cardboard sign out into the road in an attempt to get on TV, the unnamed woman collided with German rider Tony Martin at the front of the peloton — sending him immediately crashing to the road. His crash caused a brutal chain reaction that took out most of the peloton — injuring several riders in the process.

In a news conference on Thursday, local prosecutor Camille Miansoni said the woman had no previous criminal record and expressed shame after what she said was a moment of “idiocy,” per ESPN.

The Tour de France continued on today with its seventh stage.