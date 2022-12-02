Woman's Joe Burrow Comments After Wisdom Tooth Removal Went Viral

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has some diehard fans out there.

Earlier this week, Instagram user Haven Wolfe posted a video after she had her wisdom teeth removed. Drugged up from the surgery, she clearly had the third-year quarterback on her mind.

The video was filmed before the Bengals' Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans.

"I had my wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday. “Apparently” these are my thoughts going into Week 11... Go Bengals!" she wrote as the caption.

In the video, Wolfe sobbed while she discussed the fact that Burrow has a girlfriend.

Take a look at the clip here:

Burrow and the Bengals have won each of their last three games and are 7-4 heading into Sunday's AFC Championship game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.